Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $338,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,003,000. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,225,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.