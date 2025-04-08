Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

