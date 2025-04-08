Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

