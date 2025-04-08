Best Gold Stocks Worth Watching – April 8th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies engaged in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. They offer investors indirect exposure to gold price movements while also reflecting risks and rewards related to the company’s operational performance and the broader mining industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 35,250,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,636. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 9,152,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,430,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 18,494,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,660,024. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

