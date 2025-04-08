Best Utility Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to the shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, gas, and telecommunications to the public. These stocks are considered relatively defensive, often offering steady dividends and stability due to their essential nature and regulated pricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.56. 110,655,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,704,697. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.47. 5,617,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,091. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 126,660,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,137,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

