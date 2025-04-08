Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and POET Technologies are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks represent shares of companies that develop, produce, or utilize virtual reality technology, which creates immersive, computer-generated environments for various applications such as gaming, training, and entertainment. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a sector characterized by rapid technological advancement and innovation, though they may also face higher market volatility due to the emerging nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $518.12. 17,451,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.27 and a 200-day moving average of $610.47.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 3,416,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $103.71.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,806,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,619. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 509,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,077. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $275.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 491,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,185. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.86.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 572,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,173. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.48.

