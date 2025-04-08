Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) were up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 41,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 467,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

