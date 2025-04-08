BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance
BioForce Nanosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. BioForce Nanosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of -0.89.
About BioForce Nanosciences
