BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BioForce Nanosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. BioForce Nanosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of -0.89.

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.

