Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 102997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,492,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 429,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 154,019 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

