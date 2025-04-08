Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (BFSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 9th

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 99 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of £45.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.19.

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

