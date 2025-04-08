BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 294.71 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306. The stock has a market cap of £108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. BlackRock Latin American has a 12 month low of GBX 263.12 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 413 ($5.26).

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Latin American had a net margin of 115.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%.

About BlackRock Latin American

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

