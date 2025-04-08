BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 56891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.