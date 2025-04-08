BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 56891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
