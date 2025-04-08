BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.82, but opened at $52.87. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 64,797 shares trading hands.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

