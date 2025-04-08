Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies with a reputation for financial stability, reliable performance, and steady growth over time. They are typically leaders in their industries and are known for regularly paying dividends, making them attractive to conservative investors seeking long-term value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 703,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,003. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

