BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 8133884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

BP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. BP’s payout ratio is 2,375.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 110,019 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BP by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

