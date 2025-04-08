Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.20 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 247.80 ($3.15). 97,968,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,929% from the average session volume of 4,828,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.57).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPT

Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Group plc will post 17.4062165 EPS for the current year.

Bridgepoint Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 163.50%.

About Bridgepoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.