Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Price Target at C$27.94

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.94.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

TSE:CIX opened at C$30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.77%.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.