Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $167.50

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock worth $12,205,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

