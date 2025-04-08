Brokerages Set Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Target Price at $81.06

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

LINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lineage has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

