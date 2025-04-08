Brokerages Set M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Target Price at $176.50

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on M/I Homes
M/I Homes Price Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.