Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Barclays started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

BKD stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

