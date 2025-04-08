Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 24th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
