Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 24th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

