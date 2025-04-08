Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$62.39 and last traded at C$65.26. Approximately 3,787,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,791,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.84.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.42.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

