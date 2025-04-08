Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after buying an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,857,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

BG stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

