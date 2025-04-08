Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.75. 225,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,983,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on CXB shares. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

