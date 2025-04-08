Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.52 and traded as high as C$21.56. Callidus Capital shares last traded at C$21.56, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Callidus Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.52.
Callidus Capital Company Profile
The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Callidus Capital
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.