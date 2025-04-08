Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.28% from the company’s current price.

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CLX traded up GBX 2.18 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.68 ($0.56). 291,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,533. Calnex Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 39.25 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.53. The company has a market capitalization of £38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen Kelisky purchased 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £10,101 ($12,857.69). Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

