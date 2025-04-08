Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.57 and last traded at $51.57. 86,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 564,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,126 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Camtek by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,521,000 after buying an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445,079 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $30,956,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.