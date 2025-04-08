Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,196.60 ($27.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,720 ($21.89). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($22.91), with a volume of 17,145 shares changing hands.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £651.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,094.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,196.60.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

