Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 1.31% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $783,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $570,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,480,000 after buying an additional 1,327,967 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,138,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,431,000 after buying an additional 749,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CM opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

