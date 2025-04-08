Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $570,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after buying an additional 2,185,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,967 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,138,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 749,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.