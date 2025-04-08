Cannell Capital LLC Buys 187 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,680 shares in the company, valued at $27,264,069.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,636,000. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,751. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

