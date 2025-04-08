Cannell Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 3.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after acquiring an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,956,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Clean Harbors by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,367,000 after buying an additional 99,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

