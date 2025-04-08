Cannell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Eton Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $317.79 million, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETON. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

