Cannell Capital LLC Raises Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Emerald comprises about 2.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of Emerald worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $693.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Emerald had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerald’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

