Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,426,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,754,892 shares.The stock last traded at $31.89 and had previously closed at $30.98.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

