Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,407,000 after buying an additional 1,368,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

