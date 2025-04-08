Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 96,646 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

