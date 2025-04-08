Capula Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

