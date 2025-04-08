Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 14,647 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 387,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,277,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,148 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,039.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,801.88. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,402.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $230,441.46. This trade represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

