Capula Management Ltd Makes New $442,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

