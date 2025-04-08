Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,666 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cars.com by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.7 %

CARS stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

