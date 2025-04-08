Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,670 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.