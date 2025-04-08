Capula Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. News accounts for about 0.0% of Capula Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in News by 2,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 2.0 %

NWSA stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.