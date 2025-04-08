Capula Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,519 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.4 %

FYBR opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

