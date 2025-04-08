Capula Management Ltd Sells 1,906 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Kellanova comprises approximately 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Kellanova worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:K opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $9,360,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,420,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,459,290.09. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

