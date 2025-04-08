Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,421,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

