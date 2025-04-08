Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

