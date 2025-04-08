Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$844.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

