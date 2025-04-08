Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.